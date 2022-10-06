Tinubu is going to run on his Lagos legacy as the father of modern Lagos, Lagos is the second worst city in the world by a global report. Rufai Oseni, on arise TV, 6th Oct, 2022

EVERYDAY NIGERIA BRIEFING.

Rufai: Lagos is the 2nd worst city in the world next to Damascus. Is that what your candidate wants to give Nigerians?

Keyamo: *pauses for 5secs. Swallows spit*. “Give me 5mins to answer that question uninterrupted” Proceeds to talk about COVID-19. “Rufai I beg you, let me talk”



“You said your candidate is going to run on his Lagos legacy as the father of modern Lagos, Lagos is the second worst city in the world by a global report. Is that a legacy you would want to campaign on? Rufai Oseni, a arise TV, 6th Oct, 2022 “You said your candidate is going to run on his Lagos legacy as the father of modern Lagos, Lagos is the second worst city in the world by a global report. Is that a legacy you would want to campaign on? Rufai Oseni, a arise TV, 6th Oct, 2022 — D. H Bwala (@BwalaDaniel) October 6, 2022

