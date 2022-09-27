Video : Policemen Assault Brothers In Bayelsa Some policemen have been caught on tape .

EVERYDAY NIGERIA BRIEFING.
Video of Nigeria Policemen assaulting two brothers in Bayelsa State has surfaced.
Policemen Assault Brothers In Bayelsa
Some policemen have been caught on tape assaulting two brothers in Bayelsa State.
One of the brothers who caught the assault on the video claimed that the policemen threatened to kill his brother over vehicle papers.
