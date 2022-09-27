EVERYDAY NIGERIA BRIEFING.
Tinubu & Shettima has introduced NAIRAXI Transit Card aimed at providing free transport for Nigerians. Why now? This man is desperate. He can gift every Nigerian a brand new car just to get to Aso rock & gain billion fold when he gets there. Let’s resist him. He doesn’t mean well
Tinubu & Shettima has introduced NAIRAXI Transit Card aimed at providing free transport for Nigerians. Why now? This man is desperate. He can gift every Nigerian a brand new car just to get to Aso rock & gain billion fold when he gets there. Let’s resist him. He doesn’t mean well
— Chlorpheniramine #OBIdients 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) September 27, 2022
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
2022-09-27 06:43:03