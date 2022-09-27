Tinubu & Shettima has introduced NAIRAXI Transit Card aimed at providing free transport for Nigerians. Why now? This man is desperate. He can gift every Nigerian a brand new car just to get to Aso rock & gain billion fold when he gets there. Let’s resist him. He doesn’t mean well

