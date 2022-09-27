Shooting : Shots fired at Subaru car manufacturing plant

EVERYDAY NIGERIA BRIEFING
🚨#BREAKING: Shots fired at Subaru car manufacturing plant
📌#Lafayette l #Indiana
Multiple Police are responding to reports of shots fired at a Subaru car manufacturing plant reports say Shooter has fled the scene; Unconfirmed reports suggest one person was shot in the head
🚨#BREAKING: Shots fired at Subaru car manufacturing plant
Multiple Police are responding to reports of shots fired at a Subaru car manufacturing plant reports say Shooter has fled the scene; Unconfirmed reports suggest one person was shot in the head pic.twitter.com/d1amLk3izI
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 26, 2022
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
2022-09-26 21:25:56