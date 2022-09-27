Lagos Getting Ready for Obidients Four Million Man March for Peter Obi.

EVERYDAY NIGERIA BRIEFING.
Lagos Obidients are you ready for this massive four million man March for Peter Obi in Lagos ?
Good Morning Lagos OBIDIENTS!
March Routes and Bus Locations for the 4Million Man March.
God willing – E go loud.
🤎🤎 ❤️
2022-09-27 09:00:22