Kwakanso in Katsina to meet with Governor Masari.

Posted on September 27, 2022

Kwankwaso is still not giving up even though is is trailing behind Peter Obi, Atiku and Tinubu . What is this man trying to accomplish? Kanon votes alone can’t make him the president.


I paid a courtesy visit to my friend, the Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, on Sunday night.

We spent a productive and refreshing time discussing national matters.

2022-09-27 08:14:44

