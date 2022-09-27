EVERYDAY NIGERIA BRIEFING.
Breaking News:
All India Imams Council State Chief, Maulana Irfan Daulat Nadvi & PFI member Rashid Shahdain Shaheed Iqbal taken into custody by Nashik Police Crime Branch late last night from Malegaon
25 PFI terrorists arrested in MP; More than 200 detained till now in 9 states
Breaking News:
All India Imams Council State Chief, Maulana Irfan Daulat Nadvi & PFI member Rashid Shahdain Shaheed Iqbal taken into custody by Nashik Police Crime Branch late last night from Malegaon
25 PFI terrorists arrested in MP; More than 200 detained till now in 9 states
— Mayank Jindal (@MJ_007Club) September 27, 2022
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
2022-09-27 06:24:42