See what Ben Murray said about Peter Obi 9 years ago.

This video was made 9YEARS ago when Peter Obi was still governor of Anambra State.
Nobody paid Ben Murray Bruce to say this because he just wanted to make “common sense” then.
This video is another reason why you should vote for PETER OBI as PRESIDENT 2023.
— SportsDokita (Odogwu ☝️) (@Sports_Doctor2) September 26, 2022
2022-09-26 12:51:32