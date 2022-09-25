Vehicles Loaded With Live Ammunition Discovered In Ikorodu.

EVERYDAY NIGERIA BRIEFING.
A vehicle loaded with ammunition has reportedly been intercepted by authorities in Ikorodu part of Lagos.
Vehicles loaded with live ammunition were discovered at a scrapyard in one estate at Poromope, Idiroko along Itamaga-Ijede road, Ikorodu area of Lagos on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/7b6ZU6LgCO
2022-09-24 19:43:02