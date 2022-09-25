MCI Mobile Operations in Iran has been apparently hacked.

September 25, 2022

Reports coming out of Iran confirms that hackers have succeeded in hacking popular Iranian mobile operator MCI.


#BREAKING Many Iranian users are reporting that the country’s main mobile operator, MCI, has been apparently hacked as their phone bills have been zeroed out.

