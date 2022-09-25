Florida Chuck E Cheese Shooting: Shooting reported at Chuck E. Cheese restaurant 📌#Brandon .

EVERYDAY NIGERIA BRIEFING.
Many injured after a reported Shooting incident at Brandon, Florida Chuck E Cheese restaurant. According to several reports on social media.
🚨#BREAKING: Shooting reported at Chuck E. Cheese restaurant
📌#Brandon l #Florida
Police are responding to reports of shots fired inside the children’s restaurant With reports suggest several people are injured At least 3 people transported to hospital, more possibly injured
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 24, 2022
