Tinubu men in the South East are not playing.
An Orlu born Imo business man, Felix Chidi Idiga – JAFAC has donated two Private Jets for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Election Campaign.
…The creative and deep campaign brand Tinubu will drive will raise the bar too far for others to cope with. It’s Tinubu all the way!
…The creative and deep campaign brand Tinubu will drive will raise the bar too far for others to cope with. It's Tinubu all the way! pic.twitter.com/kdI2eFrKD7
— Chris Ososa Asuelime (@OsosaChris) September 24, 2022
2022-09-24 18:02:51