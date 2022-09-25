The U.S State of Florida has declared state of emergency for the entire state in preparation for Hurricane Ian which is expected to wreck havoc in the sun shine state.

Officials has declared a State of Emergency for all of Florida in preparation for Ian which could be a major hurricane as Ian is now forecast to become a major Category 4 Hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico. pic.twitter.com/Zvdh90B6AV

🚨 #BREAKING : All of Florida now under state of emergency

