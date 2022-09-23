EVERYDAY NIGERIA BRIEFING.
Northerners on social media criticized Peter Kbi for disrespting their culture in Kano.
Peter Obi in Kano. Out of shear disrespect, he didn’t even care to dress in the local attire to identify with the people of the North nor even remove his shoes.
Every other person had his shoes removed except Peter Obi. This is the height of disrespect to the northern culture.
Peter Obi in Kano. Out of shear disrespect, he didn’t even care to dress in the local attire to identify with the people of the North nor even remove his shoes.
Every other person had his shoes removed except Peter Obi. This is the height of disrespect to the northern culture. pic.twitter.com/NL8dCFIwo4
— Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) September 23, 2022
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
2022-09-23 19:17:58