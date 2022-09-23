The Nigerian military is getting ready to crush bandits and other criminal elements in the country with the acquisition of this TB2 UAV combat drones from Turkey.

Breaking News : Nigerian Army buys Bayraktar TB2 UAV combat drones from Turkiye. Frame 1, 2, 3 were sent to me by troops in Turkiye undergoing training since May 2022. The drones will be deployed next month in the Northwest ,Northeast and Northcentral to take out terrorists . pic.twitter.com/U6auD4xcgo

