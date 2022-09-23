EVERYDAY NIGERIA BRIEFING.
The Nigerian military is getting ready to crush bandits and other criminal elements in the country with the acquisition of this TB2 UAV combat drones from Turkey.
Breaking News : Nigerian Army buys Bayraktar TB2 UAV combat drones from Turkiye. Frame 1, 2, 3 were sent to me by troops in Turkiye undergoing training since May 2022. The drones will be deployed next month in the Northwest ,Northeast and Northcentral to take out terrorists .
— ᴏᴠɪᴇ ᴀʟɪ ᴏnovwo-ᴏᴍᴀsᴏʀᴏ ™☤🇳🇬 (@OvieNews) September 23, 2022
2022-09-23 19:50:01