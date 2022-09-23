LP Candidate Peter Obi is now in Kano .

EVERYDAY NIGERIA BRIEFING.
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party , Mr. Peter Obi has landed in Kano.
He will have meetings with stakeholders and members of the state chapter of Labour Party.
BREAKING: In line with his vision to reachout to the ‘Who Is Who’ across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones, as well as extend a Handshake Across the Niger, @NgLabour Frontline Presidential Candidate, H.E. @PeterObi has landed in Kano State, Nigeria’s Centre of Commerce.
— Ike Ihiala🇺🇸 (@HisKnowledgeabl) September 23, 2022
2022-09-23 17:39:50