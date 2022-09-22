Vice-Chancellor of UNN comfirms Peter Obi graduated from UNN with 2nd class lower and won 6 meritorious awards..

The rumor that Peter Obi may not have graduated from University of Nigeria Nsuka can now be laid to rest as the school authorities have now confirm he indeed graduated from the school, according to some statement posted on social med.

Prof Charles Arinzechukwu Igwe, Vice-Chancellor of UNN said Peter Gregory Onwuabasi Obi graduated from UNN with 2nd class lower and won 6 meritorious awards while in school. He also said Peter used his father’s influence to train 6 students while …

