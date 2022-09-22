TUM University security agents found two heads in a student’s bag.

Happening Now at TUM University Kwale !!!!!! There is confusion in front of a hostel The school security agents found two heads in a student’s bag.

A young girl, Linda Aketchi aged 22 years old, got on a bike with a big handbag from Naivas Ukunda heading

BREAKING NEWS!!!!

Happening Now at TUM University Kwale !!!!!!

There is confusion in front of a hostel The school security agents found two heads in a student’s bag.

A young girl, Linda Aketchi aged 22 years old, got on a bike with a big handbag from Naivas Ukunda heading

— 𝐃𝐎𝐆𝐅𝐀𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑 (@kiprop728) September 22, 2022