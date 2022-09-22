Prophet Isa El-Buba fires back at Mahdi Shehu .

Prophet El-Buba of Elbuba ministries Jos has fired back at Shehu Mahdi for calling on Northern Christians not to vote Peter Obi or Tinubu.

Thank you very much Prophet Isa El-Buba for putting Mahdi Shehu in his place and standing up for common Nigerians. Obidients and Peter Obi are a chosen mandate. Not even Tinubu and Atiku can stop it. pic.twitter.com/gpAD6PWqli

