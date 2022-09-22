Pakistan’s ISI agent, Laal Mohammad alias Mohammad Darji, the biggest supplier of fake Indian currency, shot dead in Kathmandu, Nepal. He used to get counterfeit Indian currency from Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh and then supplied it to India (1/2)

