EVERYDAY NIGERIA BRIEFING.
Could this be the beginning of peace between Israel and Palestinian?
#BREAKING: At the UN General Assembly Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid says he supports a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians.
“We have only one condition: That the future Palestinian state will be a peaceful one.”
#BREAKING: At the UN General Assembly Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid says he supports a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians.
“We have only one condition: That the future Palestinian state will be a peaceful one.” pic.twitter.com/6NvbAd7Gs0
— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) September 22, 2022
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
2022-09-22 17:34:01