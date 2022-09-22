#BREAKING: At the UN General Assembly Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid says he supports a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians.

“We have only one condition: That the future Palestinian state will be a peaceful one.”

"We have only one condition: That the future Palestinian state will be a peaceful one."

