Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid says he supports a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians.

Posted on September 22, 2022

Could this be the beginning of peace between Israel and Palestinian?


#BREAKING: At the UN General Assembly Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid says he supports a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians.

“We have only one condition: That the future Palestinian state will be a peaceful one.”

