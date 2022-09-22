INCREDIBLE: An Ikeja Special OProphet, Cletus Ilongwo of Power of the Holy Ghost Evangelical Ministry sentenced to 7years imprisonment .

EVERYDAY NIGERIA BRIEFING.
Prophet, Cletus Ilongwo of Power of the Holy Ghost Evangelical Ministry who defrauded his church member of 60 million naira has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
INCREDIBLE: An Ikeja Special Offences Court in Lagos has sentenced a Lagos-based Prophet, Cletus Ilongwo of Power of the Holy Ghost Evangelical Ministry to 7years imprisonment for defrauding his church member of N59.7million.
— UNCLE DEJI™️ (@DejiAdesogan) September 22, 2022
2022-09-22 18:23:50