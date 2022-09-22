INCREDIBLE: An Ikeja Special OProphet, Cletus Ilongwo of Power of the Holy Ghost Evangelical Ministry sentenced to 7years imprisonment .

Prophet, Cletus Ilongwo of Power of the Holy Ghost Evangelical Ministry who defrauded his church member of 60 million naira has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

INCREDIBLE: An Ikeja Special Offences Court in Lagos has sentenced a Lagos-based Prophet, Cletus Ilongwo of Power of the Holy Ghost Evangelical Ministry to 7years imprisonment for defrauding his church member of N59.7million. pic.twitter.com/kXU0Y7wJev

INCREDIBLE: An Ikeja Special Offences Court in Lagos has sentenced a Lagos-based Prophet, Cletus Ilongwo of Power of the Holy Ghost Evangelical Ministry to 7years imprisonment for defrauding his church member of N59.7million.

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.