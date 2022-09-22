BREAKING NEWS; A man has been stabbed to death in Birmingham; just after 3pm WMPolice attended Metchley Lane where victim was found; he was in a car that had crashed; he was later declared deceased in hospital; a Murder Investigation was launched there are currently no arrests!👇 https://t.co/je0syWfI8S

BREAKING NEWS; A man has been stabbed to death in Birmingham; just after 3pm WMPolice attended Metchley Lane where victim was found; he was in a car that had crashed; he was later declared deceased in hospital; a Murder Investigation was launched there are currently no arrests!👇

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.