The Indigenous People of Biafra is claiming that Anambra State Vigilantes groups in collaboration with the Nigerian Army have killed 10 of their members.



These are more that 10 bodies of IPOB members gruesomely murdered in an extra juridical killing by Anambra Vigilantes and Nigeria army in Nnobi Anambra state.

Their dead bodies were discovered today 22/09/22 dumped in the forest in Nnobi @Catalonia_EU