Video : Shehu Mahdi has asked Northern Christians not to vote Peter Obi.

Alhaji Mahdi Shehu, a Nigerian business mogul, medical practitioners and activist is calling on Northern Christians not to vote Peter Obi but to vote a candidate from the Northern extractions .

Shehu Mahdi has asked Northern Christians not to vote Peter Obi

Where was Shehu when Deborah & others were lynched?

Where was he when Kukah paid N30 million ransom for kidnapped priests?

Where was he when N Christians attended church under the sun/rain?

Where was he when Kukah paid N30 million ransom for kidnapped priests?

Where was he when N Christians attended church under the sun/rain?

pic.twitter.com/UeDTX2tJSv — NG of the Good Life🎉 (@PrideOfAPeacock) September 20, 2022

2022-09-20 11:31:34

