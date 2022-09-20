Video : Kenneth Okonkwo stating How Mr Peter Obi Security Masterpiece in Anambra State was able to flush known Popular Kidnapper Evans.

Dr Kenneth Okonkwo stating How Mr Peter Obi Security Masterpiece in Anambra State was able to flush known Popular Kidnapper Evans and he relocated to Lagos state to become a billionaire…IG of police rated Anambra state as the safest state in Nigeria pic.twitter.com/KM0jdhkz3K

Dr Kenneth Okonkwo stating How Mr Peter Obi Security Masterpiece in Anambra State was able to flush known Popular Kidnapper Evans and he relocated to Lagos state to become a billionaire…IG of police rated Anambra state as the safest state in Nigeria.

Lawyer and Nollywood actor Kenneth Okonwo who recently decamped from APC to Labor Party is here giving reasons why Peter will make a better President than other candidates.

