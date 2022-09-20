EVERYDAY NIGERIA BRIEFING
Russia is not giving up the fight against the West any time soon as the country has now adopt a tough measure to suspend trading on British pounds.
BREAKING NEWS | Russia 🇷🇺
The Moscow Stock Exchange will suspend trading in the British pound from 3 October 2022 🇬🇧
Aai Ziyabuya ke manje!!! Ucasukile u-Vladimir 🔥
BREAKING NEWS | Russia 🇷🇺
The Moscow Stock Exchange will suspend trading in the British pound from 3 October 2022 🇬🇧
Aai Ziyabuya ke manje!!! Ucasukile u-Vladimir 🔥 pic.twitter.com/19QLwheEgU
— Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) September 20, 2022
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
2022-09-20 18:11:19