EVERYDAY NIGERIA BRIEFING.
The Catholic Diocese of Imo State has warned Buhari to stop the killings and destruction of properties by the Nigerian military forces in Imo State.
Stop Bombing Imo State Residents, Communities, Don’t Destroy Our Economy – Catholic Diocese Warns Nigerian Government | Sahara Reporters
Stop Bombing Imo State Residents, Communities, Don’t Destroy Our Economy – Catholic Diocese Warns Nigerian Government | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/zPiodaNcQ8 pic.twitter.com/UZ908sAdZD
— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) September 20, 2022
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
2022-09-20 10:19:35