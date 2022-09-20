Remember when gistlover highlighted the NDLEA boss is a former governor of Lagos? The moment the blog said no major burst in Lagos, a burst comes in. It’s almost like “oh we finally have a burst to prove y’all wrong”Oh well!



Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have busted a warehouse in the Ikorodu area of Lagos where 1,855 kilograms of cocaine were stored.

The NDLEA says this is the highest cocaine seizure in Nigeria’s history with an estimate of about $278,250,000