The truth is now coming out that Lagos Agbero and leader of NURTW Lagos state , MC Oluomo, is behind the Tinubu for president #500 sticker.

The members of the NURTW Lagos state are now forcing motorist to buy the stickers are various motor parks in the state.



MC Oluomo levies N500 bumper sticker fee on Lagos transporters to support Tinubu campaign. MC Oluomo levies N500 bumper sticker fee on Lagos transporters to support Tinubu campaignhttps://t.co/sCGRz9X4Ph — Peoples Gazette (@GazetteNGR) September 20, 2022

2022-09-20 19:31:55

