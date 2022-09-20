EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.
Lis Cheney come for Tromp for threatening violence if he is indicted.
BREAKING: Liz Cheney SLAMS Trump for threatening violence if indicted, saying, “It is hard to see this as anything but a direct threat to our Constitution, to our republic, and a credible one at that. One can only wonder, is this where the Republican Party will go next?”
— Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 19, 2022
2022-09-19 23:53:49