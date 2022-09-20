EVERYDAY NIGERIA BRIEFING
#BREAKING Ellen Sikhala, the wife of jailed Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala, has been arrested while driving to Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison to visit him, her lawyer says. The vehicle was impounded.
“It appears to be an alleged traffic offence,” says Freddy Masarirevu
#BREAKING Ellen Sikhala, the wife of jailed Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala, has been arrested while driving to Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison to visit him, her lawyer says. The vehicle was impounded.
“It appears to be an alleged traffic offence,” says Freddy Masarirevu
— ZimLive (@zimlive) September 20, 2022
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
2022-09-20 10:44:39