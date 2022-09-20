Delaware Mom and dad Mary Vinson and Charles Vinson Faces 46 Counts for Alleged ‘Serial Child Abuse and Torture’ of Their Two Kids

Posted on September 20, 2022

EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.

 

A Kent County couple has been indicted on 646 charges, including more than 80 felonies, for abusing their two children.

Over a period of 20 months, Mary Vinson, 45, and Charles Vinson, 36, are alleged to have abused their children, including making them stand for long periods of time; withholding food; force feeding them; and physically assaulting the victims. Both children, who have since been transferred into the custody of the Division of Family services, were hospitalized several times due to the severity of the abuse, which was caught on video by cameras the parents placed in the children’s room.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

2022-09-19 23:39:32

Post Views: 0

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: