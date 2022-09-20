Delaware Mom and dad Mary Vinson and Charles Vinson Faces 46 Counts for Alleged ‘Serial Child Abuse and Torture’ of Their Two Kids

A Kent County couple has been indicted on 646 charges, including more than 80 felonies, for abusing their two children.

Over a period of 20 months, Mary Vinson, 45, and Charles Vinson, 36, are alleged to have abused their children, including making them stand for long periods of time; withholding food; force feeding them; and physically assaulting the victims. Both children, who have since been transferred into the custody of the Division of Family services, were hospitalized several times due to the severity of the abuse, which was caught on video by cameras the parents placed in the children’s room.