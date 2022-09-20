EVERYDAY NIGERIA BRIEFING.
At the beginning of each school year in China. Children will be made to watch a video on how some parents work to see them get to school.
A good moral lesson to appreciate the efforts of their parents by the children.
Way to go China. Children tends to forget the sacrifices of their parents once they grow up. This is a very good move and we hope other countries should copy China.
