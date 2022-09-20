Due to the Renewed Military Onslaughts by gallant troops of Operation Hadin Kai, 17 BokoHaram terrorists including their family members surrendered with their weapons earlier today to troops of 151 Task Force Battalion deployed at Banki-Junction in Bama LGA of Borno State.

Boko Haram members surrendered to Nigerian Troops in Borno. There were 17 of them who gave up the fight and submitted their family members and themselves to troops of 151 Task Force Battalion at Banki-Junction, in Bama LGA of Borno State. pic.twitter.com/Uy93XJzxnG

