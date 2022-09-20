American company Colgate-Palmolive completes a multimillion dollar toothpaste factory in Lagos Free Zone .

Posted on September 20, 2022

American toothbrush makers Colgate is set to start producing toothpastes locally after completing their multi million dollar factory in Lagos.


American company Colgate-Palmolive completes a multimillion dollar toothpaste factory in Lagos Free Zone for local production via Tolaram. With the quality staying the same , Nigeria will be their major distribution hub for neighbouring countries.

Jobs Created Nigeria Wins 🇳🇬.

