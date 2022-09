American toothbrush makers Colgate is set to start producing toothpastes locally after completing their multi million dollar factory in Lagos.

American company Colgate-Palmolive completes a multimillion dollar toothpaste factory in Lagos Free Zone for local production via Tolaram. With the quality staying the same , Nigeria will be their major distribution hub for neighbouring countries.

American company Colgate-Palmolive completes a multimillion dollar toothpaste factory in Lagos Free Zone for local production via Tolaram. With the quality staying the same , Nigeria will be their major distribution hub for neighbouring countries.

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.