American toothbrush makers Colgate is set to start producing toothpastes locally after completing their multi million dollar factory in Lagos.
American company Colgate-Palmolive completes a multimillion dollar toothpaste factory in Lagos Free Zone for local production via Tolaram. With the quality staying the same , Nigeria will be their major distribution hub for neighbouring countries.
Jobs Created Nigeria Wins 🇳🇬.
— ᴏᴠɪᴇ ᴀʟɪ ᴏnovwo-ᴏᴍᴀsᴏʀᴏ ™☤🇳🇬 (@OvieNews) September 20, 2022
2022-09-20 11:02:18