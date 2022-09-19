EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.

Pray for the people of Mexico, this is extremely serious and life threatening.

See video Footage of damage caused by the earthquake today to the gym located in the Punto Bahia Mall in Manzanillo, Colima, Mexico.



Breaking: Video shows tsunami affecting Manzanillo, Mexico, after magnitude 7.5 earthquake. Breaking: Video shows tsunami affecting Manzanillo, Mexico, after magnitude 7.5 earthquake. pic.twitter.com/WgjbMkVJmc — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) September 19, 2022

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources. LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

2022-09-19 20:46:54

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Reddit

Pinterest



Telegram

WhatsApp



