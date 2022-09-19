Video : King Charles III, his sister Princess Anne, and his brothers, Princes Andrew and Edward follow Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin

EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.

The whole world stands still for the burial of her majesty the Queen Elizabeth II of England . Here is are some video footage of the burial today.



King Charles III, his sister Princess Anne, and his brothers, Princes Andrew and Edward, as well as Princes William and Harry, follow Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin King Charles III, his sister Princess Anne, and his brothers, Princes Andrew and Edward, as well as Princes William and Harry, follow Queen Elizabeth II’s coffinhttps://t.co/AKWbomDq7r pic.twitter.com/ANY8udPJa1 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) September 19, 2022

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources. LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

2022-09-19 09:53:49

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Reddit

Pinterest



Telegram

WhatsApp



