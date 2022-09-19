EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.

The APC Presidential candidate Bola Tinubu is not planning on granting interviews to any media organization ahead of the Presidential election, according to Festus Keyamo.

Look at what Tinubu said concerning “granting media interviews” as share by Tinubu’s support group



Tinubu has the audacity to say he’s not going to grant media interviews because he’s not contesting for president of the media. Nigerians we also now have the audacity to say we’ll not give him our votes because we don’t have plans to make a mannequin our president. We resist you Tinubu has the audacity to say he’s not going to grant media interviews because he’s not contesting for president of the media. Nigerians we also now have the audacity to say we’ll not give him our votes because we don’t have plans to make a mannequin our president. We resist you — Chlorpheniramine #OBIdients 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) September 19, 2022

