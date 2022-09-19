Peter Obi promises to remove petroleum subsidy to reduce corruption to minimal level.

With the removal of subsidy, effectively reduce corruption to minimal level, reduced bloated cost of governance and above all, support and incentivize export to stabilize the currency exchange rate. -PO

With the removal of subsidy, effectively reduce corruption to minimal level, reduced bloated cost of governance and above all, support and incentivize export to stabilize the currency exchange rate. -PO

We will reduce the subsidy cost by over 50 %. We will support local refining for domestic use and priced strictly in Naira, Once we tackle insecurity and farmers returns to farms, our food production will go up and inflation will go down through the reduced food prices.

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.