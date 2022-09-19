While bandits and fulani terrorists continues to terrorize every part of Northern Nigeria, you never heard of the Nigerian Army burning innocent people houses in that part of the country.

The war of aggression against Biafra is still ongoing. Nigerian Soldiers yesterday the 18/09/2022 Invaded Orsu LGA In Imo State #Biafra , burnt Over 40 Houses, Cars, markets,report says many people Were Killed. #UNGA77 #BiafraGenocide67 #FreeBiafra pic.twitter.com/7jnAjb75iV

