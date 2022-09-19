The Nigerian Air Force continues to bombard bandits hideouts in Zamfara state in recent days, according to several media sources and posts seen on social media

UPDATE: Credible sources confirm that NAF conducted air bombardments again today in Birnin Yero around Shinkafi LGA in Zamfara State. The hit was big on terrorists based on battle damage assessment. Some of the neutralised terrorists were massing to lay siege on busy highway🔥

