Good news for all of you Crypto enthusiasts as the vote to have all Crypto exchanges institute a 1.2 Luna Classic Lunc burn has now passed with over 99% yes vote. Time to invest on Luna Classic.
BREAKING NEWS 🚨 : $LUNC Proposal 4793 has now PASSED with over a 99% YES vote calling for ALL CEX’s to institute the 1.2% #LUNC burn.
Like & Retweet to let them all know the #LUNACLASSIC community has OFFICIALLY made their intentions CLEAR. We want the 🔥!
@binance @kucoincom
— Classy 👾 (@ClassyCrypto_) September 19, 2022
2022-09-19 11:38:25