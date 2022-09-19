$LUNC Proposal 4793 has now PASSED with over a 99% YES vote calling for ALL CEX’s to institute the 1.2% #LUNC burn.

Posted on September 19, 2022

EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.

Good news for all of you Crypto enthusiasts as the vote to have all Crypto exchanges institute a 1.2 Luna Classic Lunc burn has now passed with over 99% yes vote. Time to invest on Luna Classic.


BREAKING NEWS 🚨 : $LUNC Proposal 4793 has now PASSED with over a 99% YES vote calling for ALL CEX’s to institute the 1.2% #LUNC burn.

Like & Retweet to let them all know the #LUNACLASSIC community has OFFICIALLY made their intentions CLEAR. We want the 🔥!

@binance @kucoincom

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

2022-09-19 11:38:25

Post Views: 24

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: