Is Tinubu the owner of the 193 Billion Naira Drug Seized by NDLA.

The amount of Cocaine that filters into Lagos, & the amount of seizures by the NDLEA, is insane. Your mind immediately flashed back to David Hundeyin’s Explosive Article on the Lagos Landlord, & his ties to illicit drugs. That amount of drugs in Lagos must have deep taproots.

Let’s all keep pretending like we don’t know the owner of that 193 billion Naira worth cocaine bursted in a warehouse in Lagos. New NDLEA Divisional Commander don go command enter where e no suppose enter. There shall be sacks and transfers. My country — Doctör Penking™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 Peter Obi (@drpenking) September 19, 2022

N193 billion worth of cracks warehoused in Lagos, must have deep taproots. Nigeria is a massive Crime Scene. This is an organized syndicate, & government officials must have their hands in it.