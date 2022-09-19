EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.
Before you blame Professesor Uju Anya for wishing the Queen Elizabeth II dies excruciating death, did you that that In August 1967, the former Governor of old Eastern Region, Dr. Akanu Ibiam from Ebonyi state, returned his knighthood (KBE) to Queen Elizabeth II, in protest against UK’s involvement in the Nigeria-Biafra Civil War.
Did You Know That?
In August 1967, the former Governor of old Eastern Region, Dr. Akanu Ibiam from Ebonyi state, returned his knighthood (KBE) to Queen Elizabeth II, in protest against UK's involvement in the Nigeria-Biafra Civil War.
