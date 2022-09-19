Before you blame Professesor Uju Anya for wishing the Queen Elizabeth II dies excruciating death, did you that that In August 1967, the former Governor of old Eastern Region, Dr. Akanu Ibiam from Ebonyi state, returned his knighthood (KBE) to Queen Elizabeth II, in protest against UK’s involvement in the Nigeria-Biafra Civil War.

Retweet to educate someone on your timeline

Did You Know That?

In August 1967, the former Governor of old Eastern Region, Dr. Akanu Ibiam from Ebonyi state, returned his knighthood (KBE) to Queen Elizabeth II, in protest against UK’s involvement in the Nigeria-Biafra Civil War.

Retweet to educate someone on your timeline pic.twitter.com/tKmfH1J0qu

— IGBO History & Facts (@IgboHistoFacts) September 19, 2022