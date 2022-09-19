EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.
Victory for Peter Obi and member of the Obidient movement in Lagos state as court dismisses suit seeking to stop the Obidients mega rally planned for October 1th.
BREAKING: Court dismisses suit against Obidients Lagos Rally. Another victory obidients let’s continue pushing no going back. Victory is assured. #PeterObiForPresident2023
— Peter Obi Grassroots Mobilization. (@PO_GrassRootM) September 19, 2022
