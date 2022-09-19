Victory for Peter Obi and member of the Obidient movement in Lagos state as court dismisses suit seeking to stop the Obidients mega rally planned for October 1th.

BREAKING: Court dismisses suit against Obidients Lagos Rally. Another victory obidients let’s continue pushing no going back. Victory is assured. #PeterObiForPresident2023 pic.twitter.com/DCgzEKvvxr

BREAKING: Court dismisses suit against Obidients Lagos Rally. Another victory obidients let’s continue pushing no going back. Victory is assured. #PeterObiForPresident2023

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.