Guys check out this story of NDLA bursting a warehouse in Lagos with hard drug valued almost 200 million naira.

Breaking : National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, makes the biggest bust in the anti-narcotic history of NDLEA in Nigeria. They busted a major warehouse in a secluded estate in Ikorodu area of Lagos where 1.8tons (1,855 kilograms) of cocaine worth $278m were discovered . pic.twitter.com/YJ0cbeaBu9

Breaking : National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, makes the biggest bust in the anti-narcotic history of NDLEA in Nigeria. They busted a major warehouse in a secluded estate in Ikorodu area of Lagos where 1.8tons (1,855 kilograms) of cocaine worth $278m were discovered .

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.