EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.
Guys check out this story of NDLA bursting a warehouse in Lagos with hard drug valued almost 200 million naira.
Breaking : National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, makes the biggest bust in the anti-narcotic history of NDLEA in Nigeria. They busted a major warehouse in a secluded estate in Ikorodu area of Lagos where 1.8tons (1,855 kilograms) of cocaine worth $278m were discovered .
Breaking : National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, makes the biggest bust in the anti-narcotic history of NDLEA in Nigeria. They busted a major warehouse in a secluded estate in Ikorodu area of Lagos where 1.8tons (1,855 kilograms) of cocaine worth $278m were discovered . pic.twitter.com/YJ0cbeaBu9
— ᴏᴠɪᴇ ᴀʟɪ ᴏnovwo-ᴏᴍᴀsᴏʀᴏ ™☤🇳🇬 (@OvieNews) September 19, 2022
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
2022-09-19 16:47:01