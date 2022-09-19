EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.
The fall of great American dollar may not afar off as Australia prepares to adopt Chinese digital currency for payments.
BREAKING NEWS:
AUSTRALIAN SENATOR WANTS TO PREPARE THE COUNTRY FOR THE WIDESPREAD USE OF CHINA’S CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCY… THE DIGITAL YUAN.
PROPOSES STRICT REPORTING REQUIREMENTS FOR BANKS
Let the games begin. The future is calling.
2022-09-19 15:33:31