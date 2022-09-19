A tsunami warning has been issued for parts of Mexico .

Posted on September 19, 2022

Mexico is preparing for Tsunami after warning was issued to the country to prepare for the devastating storm.


🚨#BREAKING: A tsunami warning has been issued for parts of Mexico

📌#Mexico l #MX

The Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami alert warning of potentially hazardous waves striking Mexico With waves being 1 too 3 meters or 3-9 feet high after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit

2022-09-19 19:53:39

