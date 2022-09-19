EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.
Mexico is preparing for Tsunami after warning was issued to the country to prepare for the devastating storm.
A tsunami warning has been issued for parts of Mexico
📌#Mexico l #MX
The Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami alert warning of potentially hazardous waves striking Mexico With waves being 1 too 3 meters or 3-9 feet high after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit
🚨#BREAKING: A tsunami warning has been issued for parts of Mexico
The Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami alert warning of potentially hazardous waves striking Mexico With waves being 1 too 3 meters or 3-9 feet high after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 19, 2022
2022-09-19 19:53:39