A tsunami warning has been issued for parts of Mexico .

Mexico is preparing for Tsunami after warning was issued to the country to prepare for the devastating storm.

The Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami alert warning of potentially hazardous waves striking Mexico With waves being 1 too 3 meters or 3-9 feet high after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit pic.twitter.com/fU4KTc0CqK

