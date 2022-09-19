EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.

Court in American has freed a man who was sentenced to 30 years for killing his girlfriend in Maryland some years back.

Adnan Syed, the Baltimore man whose prolonged legal saga spawned the hit podcast “Serial, is a free and innocent man. For now.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn on Monday overturned Syed’s murder conviction in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee after prosecutors and Syed’s attorney raised doubts about his guilty finding because of the revelation of alternative suspects in the homicide and unreliable evidence used against him at trial.

Lee’s ex-boyfriend, Adnan Masud Syed (born May 21, 1981), was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years.



A judge vacates the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, years after the podcast “Serial” chronicled his case and cast doubt on his role in the slaying of former girlfriend Hae Min Lee. A judge vacates the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, years after the podcast “Serial” chronicled his case and cast doubt on his role in the slaying of former girlfriend Hae Min Lee. https://t.co/kZexQFVuWe — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) September 19, 2022

